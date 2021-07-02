Patriots Point to host July 4 fireworks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point plans to host its annual July 4 fireworks show Sunday.

After events were cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, Chris Hauff with Patriots Point says they are excited to go ahead with the events.

“The Fourth of July is Patriots Point’s thing. This is what we do,” Hauff said. “We’ve been doing it for 40 years. People just know on the 4th of July we’re going to go down and see the ships and fireworks and we’re going to have a good time. And you know to celebrate not only America’s independence but the resurgence, the coming back from pandemic.”

The lawn at Patriots Point will be open for spectators, and although Hauff says it won’t be the typical 15,000 to 20,000 people, they are still expecting 5,000 to 10,000 people to attend.

The biggest change is the U.S.S. Yorktown flight deck will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed for the fireworks show.

But the lawn and parking lot will be open.

All parking spots are first come first serve, so you won’t be able to buy tickets ahead of time. But the Patriots Point parking lot, their overflow parking lot, the Charleston battery grass parking lot, the Town of Mount Pleasant soccer field parking and the several others in the area will be open.

For the first time this year there will be 7 or 8 food trucks for spectators, and they plan to create a concert-like atmosphere with the festivities kicking off at 6 p.m..

Hauff says they also expect at least 70 Mount Pleasant police officers to help with the festivities throughout the day.

