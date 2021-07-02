Police officers investigating fatal shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.

Charleston police say investigators are in the area of Harris Street and Hanover Street for a homicide that happened at 9:30 p.m. CPD officials said the shooting victim is a male subject.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD central detective at (843) 743-7200.

