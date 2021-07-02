RiverDogs Keep Rolling with 10-2 Win in Kannapolis

Kannapolis, NC — The Charleston RiverDogs won their sixth straight game in dominating fashion as they dismantled the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 10-2 on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. The RiverDogs have scored 34 runs over the first three games of the series. The contest was delayed by rain for 27 minutes in the seventh inning. Most of the damage was done in the first three innings by a relentless RiverDogs attack.

Curtis Mead launched his fifth home run of the season to open the scoring in the first inning. The RiverDogs (34-15) then pulled away with a six-run second inning that featured three extra-base hits. Abiezel Ramirez drove in the first run of the frame with an RBI triple.

With two outs, Mead drove in two more runs with a double and Brett Wisely followed with a two-run home run to make it 7-0. Wisely has homered in each of the last two games. Jonathan Embry drove in the next two runs for the RiverDogs with RBI doubles separated by four innings. The first came with two outs off of reliever Sammy Peralta in the third inning.

The second brought home Alexander Ovalles in the seventh inning to extend the advantage to 9-0. The lead grew to 10-0 with more fireworks from the bat of Mead. The designated hitter crushed his second home run of the night to plate the final run for the visitors in the eighth inning.

Mead finished the game 4-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs batted in and three runs scored. He took over the team lead with 33 RBI.

The RiverDogs used all left-handed pitchers in the victory, starting with Ian Seymour who made his professional debut. The 2020 second round pick, tossed 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings before departing.

Luis Moncada followed and earned the win by tossing 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Trey Cumbie struck out three Cannon Ballers in a scoreless eighth inning. The bottom of the ninth began with the RiverDogs aiming for a tenth shutout win behind Steffon Moore.

The southpaw walked the first batter he faced before a pair of softly hit one-out singles loaded the bases for Kannapolis (15-35). Moore struck out D.J. Gladney to give himself a chance to wiggle out of the jam, but walked the next two hitters to force in a pair of runs. Moore struck out Brandon Bossard to close the game.

Alongside Mead’s big night, the RiverDogs received three hits from Diego Infante and two hits each from Ramirez and Embry. Embry and Wisely each drove in two runs. Bryan Ramos was the only Kannapolis player with multiple hits as he provided two of the team’s five hits in the game.

Charleston can guarantee a winning series on the road with a victory in game four of the set on Friday night. LHP Jose Lopez (3-3, 6.10) will toe the rubber for the RiverDogs in a match-up with Kannapolis RHP Kevin Folman (1-1, 4.91). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.