Saturday Powerball drawing worth $100 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lottery officials say Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a big one.

Officials say Saturday’s jackpot is worth $101 million.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning is about one in 293 million, but reminds players that it only takes one ticket to win.

Powerball tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.

