SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC implements gas tax increase in time for holiday weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina drivers began paying two cents more per gallon as of Thursday because of a gas tax increase.

That means those hitting the road for the July 4 holiday weekend are likely feeling a slightly stronger pinch in the wallet.

The state’s Motor Fuel User Fee has implemented a two-cent increase annually since July 1, 2017.

Thursday’s increase raised the user fee per gallon of gas to a total of 26 cents.

The increase is part of a 10-year plan by the South Carolina Department of Transportation to improve roads across the state. The decade-long plan is designed to make up for more than three decades of neglect for roadways.

SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore told WRDW drivers who aren’t yet seeing changes to their roadways will soon.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near you.

South Carolina gas prices had already risen 4.6 cents per gallon as of Monday compared with the previous week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 3,000 gas stations across the state.

The report placed the state’s average per-gallon pump price at $2.80. While that represents a drop of nine cents per gallon over prices one month ago, it’s 88.6 higher per gallon than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry as of Friday morning was at NEX in Goose Creek where regular gas sold for $2.63, GasBuddy said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is charged in a deadly single-vehicle...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Johns Island crash; Juvenile driver charged
A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
Israel Robinson
Man arrested in North Charleston 16-year-old’s shooting death
Arthur Lee Wilson is denied bond for attempted murder Thursday morning
Teenager in serious condition after North Charleston shooting
Charleston County deputies say the crash involved one car that ran off the roadway and struck a...
Coroner identifies man killed in early-morning Edisto Island crash

Latest News

The settlement, filed Friday morning in Columbia, would include a 1.46% increase in rates for...
Dominion Energy electric rate case settlement reached, SC says
The National Hurricane Center says Elsa strengthened to a hurricane early Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa strengthens to hurricane in Atlantic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Elsa strengthens to Category 1 hurricane in Atlantic
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace to serve on...
Mace appointed to serve on economic task force