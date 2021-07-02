State authorities charge Moncks Corner police officer accused of accepting money to dismiss ticket

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Moncks corner police officer accused of accepting money to dismiss a ticket during a lawful traffic stop.

SLED officials announced Friday afternoon that they have charged 53-year-old Randall O. Scott with misconduct in office. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Scott was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center. Authorities said Scott resigned from the police department after admitting to taking money in exchange for dismissing citations. The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

Arrest warrants state the incident happened on Nov. 25, 2020 when Scott conducted a lawful traffic stop which resulted in Scott issuing the motorist a ticket for speeding and a fine of $76.88.

Several days later, authorities said the motorist contacted Scott and asked for help with the citation. According to court records, Scott met with the motorist and accepted $77 in cash from the motorist, and in return Scott agreed to dismiss the ticket.

On April 22, 2021, the motorist attended Moncks Corner traffic court, and court records had no account of the motorist paying the fine or Scott dismissing the ticket.

On May 6, 2021, Scott provided a post Miranda statement to SLED admitting to accepting payment from the motorist in return for dismissing the traffic citation, arrest affidavits stated.

