Summerville will join other communities hosting July 4 celebration

The Town of Summerville is set to host their fireworks, Fireworks and Freedom, at Gahagan Park on Sunday.(Live 5/File)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Fourth of July celebrations will soon be underway, but only a few spots are set to host events. 

Patriots Point, the City of North Charleston, and the Town of Summerville are all set to have a fireworks show and other celebrations.

The Town of Summerville is set to host their fireworks, Fireworks and Freedom, at Gahagan Park on Sunday.

Summerville’s town spokesperson Mary Edwards says they are expecting several thousand people to come to the show.

RELATED: Lowcountry communities will light up skies with fireworks for July 4

If you’re planning to attend, here’s a couple things to keep in mind: pets, personal fireworks, alcohol, and large coolers are not allowed at the park.  All events are free.

If you’re planning to drive, the parking at Gahagan Park is limited, so there will be parking in the open field behind the park playground off of West Boundary Street.  There will also be a shuttle running a constant loop between Summerville Town Hall and Gahagan Park.

Festivities are set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. and finish up by 9 p.m. The fireworks will start at dusk.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

