Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say

Jurnee McDaniel
Jurnee McDaniel(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old has been arrested for the desecration of 7-year-old murder victim Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say.

According to officials, Jurnee McDaniel, 19, was arrested for the damages by the Midlands Gang Task Force, Richland County Police Department, and the Columbia Police Department.

Sims was shot and killed at his home in 2020.

