Charleston Animal Society to offer pet amnesty following holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the days following Independence Day, the Charleston Animal Society is making it easier for the community to claim any missing pets placed in their care.

The organization is offering “pet amnesty” Monday through Thursday following July 4. Organizers say any lost animals that turn up at their facility can be claimed with no fees during that time.

Mandatory spay and neuter fees still apply per Charleston County and local municipal ordinances, according to the facility.

Animal experts with the organization say one out of three pets will go missing at some point in their lifetime, and Independence Day can be dangerous for pets who are spooked by fireworks.

“By far, we see more pets turn up missing right after the Fourth of July than any other time of year,” says Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “We urge people to keep your pets inside and always have them on leashes because of fireworks that will be going off around the holiday.”

The organization suggests the following ways to keep your pet safe this weekend:

Be alert about fireworks in your area

Keep your pets on leashes indoors

Inspect your fence and make sure it is escape-proof

Update ID tags and Microchips

If your pet goes missing, the organization suggests the following:

Notify your area shelter, animal control, friends, and neighbors that your pet is missing

Search your home, yard, and neighborhood

Check your pet’s microchip online or through a phone call

Print and post flyers

The Charleston Animal Society recommends uploading a photo of your missing pet here. Those who find pets can also make a post.

