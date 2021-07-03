SC Lottery
Charleston Co. judge sentences man to prison for 2 separate crimes

John Avery Brown
John Avery Brown(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County judge has sentenced a Lowcountry man to prison for two separate crimes.

John Avery Brown was sentenced to nine years, with credit for time served. It’s for an assault and battery charge after a fight on Ellen Avenue in Mount Pleasant last September. Police responded to the location after reports of gunshots.

Officers say Brown denied having a gun but did admit to beating up his roommate. An additional charge of attempted murder was dropped in the case after Brown entered his plea.

The judge also sentenced him to three years for a failing to stop for blue lights charge from 2019. Another assault charge was dismissed in connection with that case.

At the time of the incident, Brown was on probation for the armed robbery of a Harris Teeter in 2018.

