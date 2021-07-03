Firefighter hurt while responding to house fire in Pawleys Island

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it was called to 68 Windward Way in response to the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the firefighter was treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

Midway says the fire remains an active incident.

