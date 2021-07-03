SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighter hurt while responding to house fire in Pawleys Island

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews fight Temple grass fire
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it was called to 68 Windward Way in response to the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the firefighter was treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital.

No further details were provided on their condition.

Midway says the fire remains an active incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa is the first 2021 Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm had reached Category 1...
Elsa weakens to tropical storm
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da'Nesha Champagne, 13; and...
What happened to 5 missing Lowcountry children? State agency provides few answers
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said officers found the victim on Shelton...
Police officers investigating after shooting victim found in N. Charleston
The city of Charleston is preparing for the possibility of strong thunderstorms Friday...
Lowcountry counties could see strong storms, flash flooding Friday

Latest News

Across the Lowcountry and beyond, people are stocking up on last-minute fireworks to celebrate...
Fireworks business booming despite supply issues, shortages
Weather update
Authorities say the railroad crossing on N. Main Street in Summerville between Doty and Luke...
Railroad crossing on N. Main Street closed in Summerville
Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but...
Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the SC traffic