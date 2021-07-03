SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Drying out for the holiday weekend, watching Elsa!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross the area this morning, eventually stalling out across Georgia for the rest of the weekend. With drier air moving in today behind the front, expect more sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with the sunshine. The 4th of July should be a nice day to be outside with high temperatures around 90 degrees. We stay dry on Monday with highs near 90 degrees. Our attention will then turn to Hurricane Elsa and its possible patch across the Lowcountry. See the Tropics section below for more information.

TROPICS: Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane Friday morning becoming this season’s first hurricane. The storm will approach Haiti and Jamaica this evening, and will approach Cuba Sunday and Monday as a strong tropical storm or hurricane. A turn to the north is likely to occur early next week bringing in the potential for impacts in the United States as a tropical storm. However there is still a large amount of uncertainly with the track of this system, especially next week. IF we were to feel any impacts in the Lowcountry, it would not be until the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. We will have to watch how much land Elsa crosses this weekend, that along with the strength of upper level features will directly impact the track. Stay with us, we will be sure to keep you updated.

TODAY: Showers likely before 8 am, turning sunny. High 88, Low 71.

4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 90, Low 72.

MONDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Hot. High 91, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid, slight chance of a storm, HIGH: 89, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Watching Elsa. Showers and storms and gusty winds possible. High 86, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Watching Elsa. Showers and storms and gusty winds possible. High 86, Low 74.

