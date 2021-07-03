Police officers investigating after shooting victim found in N. Charleston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating Friday night after a shooting victim was found in North Charleston.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said officers found the victim on Shelton Street suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened.
