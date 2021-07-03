South Carolina ranks in top 10 worst states for teen drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With teens getting their licenses during the summer more than any other season, a new WalletHub study ranks South Carolina number 10 in the worst states for teen drivers.

The study comes from a full report of 2021′s Best & Worst States for Teen Drivers.

WalletHub based the rankings on factors like number of teen fatalities, average cost of car repairs, and the presence of impaired-driving laws.

It also looked at quality of roads, teen DUIs, and premium increase after adding a teen driver to their parent’s policy.

The study says Wyoming ranked the number one worst state for teen drivers, while New York ranked the number one best state for teen drivers.

South Carolina and Mississippi are the only two states in the Southeast to rank in the top 10 worst states for teen drivers.

WalletHub’s top 10 worst states for teen drivers are ranked below:

Wyoming Idaho South Dakota Montana Missouri Mississippi Nebraska Arkansas New Hampshire South Carolina

According to WalletHub, an average of seven teens die every day from motor vehicle injuries across the country.

