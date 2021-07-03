Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released new information regarding the movements of suspect Coty Taylor in the days before Faye Swetlik’s body was found as part of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Cayce DPS Director Bryon Snellgrove says the newly released documents and surveillance footage support and justify the pathway in which Cayce DPS took in the investigation that concluded Coty Taylor was the sole perpetrator in the murder of Faye Swetlik.

“No one wants to relive this case. It is my hope that this legal step, which we are required to take will be final and then it will provide the closure that the family,” said Snellgrove.

Newly released surveillance footage shows:

February 11-12 -- One of many grid searches in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Grid Search (WIS)

February 13, approx. 1 a.m. -- A light in the woods, believed to be from Taylor.

February 13, approx. 7:10 a.m. -- Taylor seen at Wal-Mart wearing a dark colored hoodie and buying potting soil and garden supplies. He then left Wal-Mart in a ride share vehicle and returned to the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Wal-Mart (WIS)

February 13, 7:24 a.m. -- Dark hooded figure comes from the area of Taylor’s apartment carrying a bag that looks to be the potting soil purchased from Wal-Mart. The person dumps the soil onto an area at the edge of the woods and spreads it out, then walks back in the direction of Taylor’s apartment.

February 13, 10:33 a.m. -- Snellgrove discovers Faye’s body in a shallow grave covered with a dark potting-type soil. Snellgrove stays at the scene and calls for backup.

February 13, approx. 10:41 a.m. -- Officers arrive and construct a tent to preserve evidence.

Snellgrove says he was led to search the wooded area because of evidence found within trash cans near Taylor’s residence. Evidence found included a soup ladle with fresh dirt in it and Faye’s rain boot.

New information released in documents includes an interview between law enforcement and Taylor’s former roommate. The unnamed roommate stated there was an odd smell in the residence during the time Faye was missing.

He said he thought Taylor had tried to cover up the smell of marijuana with a cheap air freshener, but he said Taylor had never attempted to cover the smell before. In hindsight, the roommate believed Taylor was attempting to conceal “the smell.”

The former roommate said that he did not have anything to do with Faye’s disappearance or murder or with the death of Taylor.

“Coty Taylor acted alone when he abducted and murdered Faye Swetlik on February 10 of 2020. There is no new theory in our conclusions are still the same as it was last year,” said Snellgrove.

Cayce DPS says that all evidence and facts lead to Taylor as the sole perpetrator and is no new theory about the case and the case has been closed.

