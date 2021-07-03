SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Charleston Thursday night.
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
Elsa is the first 2021 Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm had reached Category 1...
Hurricane Elsa weakens but expected to restrengthen by late Saturday
Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da'Nesha Champagne, 13; and...
What happened to 5 missing Lowcountry children? State agency provides few answers
The city of Charleston is preparing for the possibility of strong thunderstorms Friday...
Lowcountry counties could see strong storms, flash flooding Friday
Moncks Corner officer resigns following bribery allegations .
State authorities arrest Moncks Corner police officer accused of accepting money to dismiss ticket

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
In the days following Independence Day, the Charleston Animal Society is making it easier for...
Charleston Animal Society to offer pet amnesty following holiday weekend