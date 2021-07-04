SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday morning, but still has maximum sustained...
Elsa weakens to tropical storm, slows down as it moves between Haiti and Jamaica
The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said officers found the victim on Shelton...
Police officers investigating after shooting victim found in N. Charleston
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in deadly Goose Creek shooting
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition