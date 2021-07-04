SC Lottery
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred in the Birch Hollow neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting involved a juvenile, but further details were not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

