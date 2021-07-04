SC Lottery
Firefighters: One adult, pets rescued from fire

Authorities say one person, along with three dogs and several other pets were rescued from an apartment fire on Saturday.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person, along with three dogs and several other pets were rescued from an apartment fire on Saturday.

The North Charleston Fire Department says dispatch received the call at 6:27 p.m. of an apartment on fire at Arbor Square Apartments. A release states that the caller also said that someone was inside of the burning apartment.

When they arrived, firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of a two-story apartment building and flames were showing from two windows on the second floor.

Authorities say firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and search and were able to rescue an occupant of the apartment along with three dogs and other pets from the second floor of the apartment building.

Three adults and three children were displaced from their home due to the fire damage and are being assisted by the Red Cross, firefighters say.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, firefighters are still on scene completing salvage and overhaul on the apartment building and an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire will be conducted.

North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad all responded to the incident.

