Highway Patrol responds to deadly early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died in a crash early Sunday morning.

At 4:48 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Gardensgate Road near Cartoon Circle in Orangeburg County.

That’s about 8 miles east of Eutaville.

Troopers say a Lexus LS was heading east when it ran off the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line. It then ran off the road again and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

A report says the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway patrol says to contact The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

