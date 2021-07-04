One dead after crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died after a deadly crash in Colleton County.

Troopers say a Pontiac G6 was traveling north on US-15, also known as Jefferies Highway, at around 12 a.m. Sunday near Timberwood Road.

That’s about 5 miles north of Walterboro.

Highway Patrol says the car ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch, flipped over, and then hit a utility pole.

The driver was the only one in the car and died in the crash, according to troopers.

They report the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway patrol says to contact The Colleton County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.

