Police seek help identifying person of interest in Goose Creek shooting.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Saturday night shooting in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department says they are looking for a Black male described to be in his early 20s with distinct red-tipped braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 and Inv. Nation at 843-863-5200, ext. 2354 or mnation@cityofgoosecreek.com.

Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Behind the barber shop, officers at the scene say they found 21-year-old Rae’Jay Palmer, who had been shot once on his backside.

Officials say he was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.