Police seek help identifying person of interest in Goose Creek shooting.

Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Saturday night shooting in Goose Creek.(Goose Creek Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Saturday night shooting in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department says they are looking for a Black male described to be in his early 20s with distinct red-tipped braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 and Inv. Nation at 843-863-5200, ext. 2354 or mnation@cityofgoosecreek.com.

Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Behind the barber shop, officers at the scene say they found 21-year-old Rae’Jay Palmer, who had been shot once on his backside.

Officials say he was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died from his injury.

