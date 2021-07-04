Salute from the Shore takes to the skies over the South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit group extended a patriotic Fourth of July tradition on Sunday.

South Carolinians were able to catch a glimpse of a military flyover to celebrate Independence Day while thanking those who have served in the armed forces.

The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before making its way down the coast to Isle of Palms, Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Hilton Head Island.

The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before making its way down the coast to Isle of Palms, Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Hilton Head Island. (Live 5)

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later.

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later. (Live 5)

This is the 12th year of the event.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.