SC State Fair starts taking entries for its contests

South Carolina State Fair 150th Anniversary (Source: South Carolina State Fair)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The summer heat may be nearing its peak, but the South Carolina State Fair says it is time to prepare entries for the baking, animal, arts and other contests judged at the annual event.

The fair has started accepting entries for all the categories and the deadline is Sept. 1. The rules and entry forms can be found on the fair’s website.

The 2021 South Carolina State Fair will run from Oct. 13-24 and will go back to the traditional format.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to hold d a free drive-through fair in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday morning, but still has maximum sustained...
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said officers found the victim on Shelton...
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
There will be no shortage of Independence Day celebrations across the Lowcountry this year.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died in a crash early Sunday...
There will be no shortage of Independence Day celebrations across the Lowcountry this year.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died after a deadly crash in...
