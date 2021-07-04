SC Lottery
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fireworks were blamed for a house fire that left 11 occupants between two houses displaced on July 4th in northwest Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the home on Oakshire Circle around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, flames were showing from the home’s roof. The home next to it was also damaged by the fire.

An investigation revealed improperly discarded fireworks started the fire, which caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.

Neighbors told WBTV they were outside enjoying fireworks around 12:15 a.m., and then, about an hour later, they saw their next door neighbor’s trash cans catch on fire.

That’s when they said the flames spread throughout the home and started to burn the sides of their house.

Neighbors and friends of the family say they just had a newborn last week and they’re sad to see the damage to their home and belongings.

No injuries were reported.

“We felt bad, really bad, because they’ve lived there for a long time and they have a lot of stuff,” said neighbor Ariana Green. “It’s probably going to be hard to get it back.”

Charlotte Fire says the Red Cross is helping 11 people between two different homes.

A daughter who lives at one of the homes says they are staying with family in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

