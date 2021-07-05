16-year-old girl hit in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a teenaged girl.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Stark Lane at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

NCPD officers responded to the Stark Lane address in reference to a 16-year-old girl they say was struck by gunfire.

Officers say the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that ultimately proved to be not life-threatening.

Police have not indicated whether or not they have any suspects.

