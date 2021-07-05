Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls from a deadly Goose Creek shooting in June that led to a manhunt.
The dramatic audio revealed the scene of the shooting just minutes after deputies said 36-year-old Aubrey Tucker shot and killed his girlfriend at his parents’ home on Old Back River Road in Goose Creek. Officials said Tucker’s parents called authorities after that shooting.
“A young lady got shot,” Tucker’s mother, who made the call, told dispatchers. “A young lady named Jessica.”
Deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after an argument. He then led authorities on a days-long manhunt before eventually being captured in Columbia two days later.
“Oh, please send somebody,” Tucker’s mother said.
Deputies say Tucker was out on bond on a murder charge in a North Charleston case at the time of the killing.
He now sits in the Berkeley County jail.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.