Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls from a deadly Goose Creek shooting in June that led to a manhunt.

The dramatic audio revealed the scene of the shooting just minutes after deputies said 36-year-old Aubrey Tucker shot and killed his girlfriend at his parents’ home on Old Back River Road in Goose Creek. Officials said Tucker’s parents called authorities after that shooting.

A judge denied bond for 36-year-old Aubrey Dupree Tucker (pictured above) who is accused in the murder of 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum at Tucker’s parent’s home on Old Back River Road on June 9. (Live 5 News)

“A young lady got shot,” Tucker’s mother, who made the call, told dispatchers. “A young lady named Jessica.”

Deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after an argument. He then led authorities on a days-long manhunt before eventually being captured in Columbia two days later.

“Oh, please send somebody,” Tucker’s mother said.

Deputies say Tucker was out on bond on a murder charge in a North Charleston case at the time of the killing.

He now sits in the Berkeley County jail.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.