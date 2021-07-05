Big changes coming to Colleton Co. elementary school curriculums

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first full official week for the Colleton County School District’s new superintendent begins Monday.

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Dr. Vallerie Cave as Colleton County School District Superintendent during a special board meeting on May 26.

Cave’s first day was July 2 and she’s already making changes she says will help students succeed. Cave says she plans on being very open and honest with the community. She also plans on training leadership to think in a forward, transformational way. But the biggest change is coming to all curriculum in elementary schools.

”We’re going to train our teaching staff on a new curriculum that we’ll be rolling out for our K-5 because we’re going to work on our literacy rate,” Cave says. She believes the old curriculum was not meeting the needs of students based on their reading scores.

“We decided that we’d make a shift for our early literacy because we know that unless we teach our children with phonetics, phonemic awareness, all of the small reading groups making sure that they have the opportunities to decode vocabulary, make sure they understand blends and how syllabication, how words come together… If we’re not doing that appropriately, our children will not be ready to read by third grade, so we want to make sure that we’re addressing what they need to be successful,” Cave explains.

And, while the teachers haven’t been formally told about the change, Cave says the shift is for the best.

”I think that everyone’s going to be happy with the rollout,” Cave says. “They’re going get the professional development that they need. They’re going to get the support that they need and I think all things are going to be well, because that’s the important thing that the children are well.” Cave says, they’re already working with the 700 students enrolled in their summer programs.

”I don’t necessarily believe that children have a learning loss - they have a learning gap,” Cave says. “So we have to find out those skills and those concepts that children have missed and we will accelerate the learning.”

Cave says there are teacher vacancies at this point in time, but they’re working to fill those. There has a special-called board meeting set for Tuesday where they will be discussing the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year.

According to her resume, Cave has more than thirty years of education experience and has degrees from Baptist College, the University of South Carolina and Walden University. She has worked as a teacher, principal and in multiple director-level positions in districts across South Carolina and Georgia. She was previously the Associate Superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

