Crews respond to N. Charleston fire

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:34 a.m. Monday.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Riley Bean and Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they are responding to a structure fire in the Park Circle neighborhood.

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call at 5:34 a.m. Monday.

North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call, the NCFD said.

First arriving firefighters reported a commercial structure fire with heavy fire coming from the back of the business, and the NCFD says crews forced entry into the business, then extinguishing the fire.

Fire trucks blocked the street in both directions while crews worked to handle the incident.

The NCFD says other firefighters protected buildings attached to the burning structure and the fire was contained to one store.

Crews are still conducting salvage and overhaul in the business, but the NCFD says an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire will be conducted.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.

The NCFD says other firefighters protected buildings attached to the burning structure and the...
The NCFD says other firefighters protected buildings attached to the burning structure and the fire was contained to one store. (Live 5)

