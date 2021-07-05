SC Lottery
Delta variant of COVID-19 causing concerns, MUSC doctor says

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An MUSC epidemiologist says he is significantly more concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus than any other.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says at least a handful of cases of the Delta variant have been reported in South Carolina. But it is important to note that not all of the COVID-19 testing being done specifically looks for this variant, so the number could be higher.

Researchers say the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is believed to be more transmissible than other versions of the virus.

Dr. Robert Ball says the best solution to preventing more infections of the variant is to get more of the community vaccinated. Although the vaccine does not provide 100% protection against the variant, Ball says those who are vaccinated will still be well protected.

“To develop a high level of immunity, much more than the just under 50 percent that South Carolina and the nation have now, we need about 70 to 80 percent of people vaccinated for community immunity,” Ball said.

When it comes to wearing a mask, Ball says it is not necessary outdoors but he does still recommend wearing them when indoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, says states with fewer residents vaccinated have infection rates three times higher than other states. Ten states saw increases of more than 25% over the past week compared to the week before.

Nine of those states have a smaller rate of vaccinated residents compared to the country overall.

The CDC says 67 percent of Americans are partially vaccinated, and 47 percent are fully vaccinated.

In South Carolina, those numbers drop to just 48 percent for partially vaccinated residents and 42% for those who are fully vaccinated.

