SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLANDTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released few specifics in the ongoing investigation into two deaths of a prominent Lowcountry family.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found gunned down at their hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene that night after Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, discovered them. The State Law Enforcement Division was called in and took over the investigation.

The Murdaughs were both shot multiple times, investigators confirmed.

Lowcountry criminal defense attorney Susan Williams says in her 17 years of practicing law, she has not seen a case that has garnered as much attention across the country as this one.

“Someone from law enforcement said the public should not be in fear. And no one has been arrested to date, and so it doesn’t make sense to me,” Williams said. “I’m sure there is an explanation for that that’s plausible, but just as a member of the general public, I don’t understand it. We’ve got two murders in Colleton County and we’ve got no arrests.”

The family has strong connections to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which serves Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.

Members of the Murdaugh family ran the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for about 87 years, believed to be the longest consecutive run in American history.

When that position became an elected position in 1920, Randolph Murdaugh Sr., Paul Murdaugh’s great great grandfather, became the first man elected to the role. He served until he died in a train accident in 1940. His son, Randolph Murdaugh Jr., took over the position after his father’s death and served until his retirement in 1987.

His son, Randolph Murdaugh III, the grandfather of Paul Murdaugh, became solicitor and served until 2006 when he left to focus on his private law practice.

The Murdaugh family announced last month a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers.

To be eligible for the reward, which the release states will be administered through the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, the tip must be called in to SLED’s tip line at 803-896-2605 and must be received by Sept. 30.

SLED has agreed to release to the law firm the identity of anyone who calls in that information if they wish to claim the reward.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in...
Police clear person of interest in Berkeley County shooting

Latest News

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says this turn northeast from the predicted turn northwest...
Tropical Storm Elsa brings flooding rains to Cuba, continues toward US
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors says fireworks triggered North Charleston shooting
Dr. Vallerie Cave's first day on the job as the new superintendent of Colleton County Schools...
With new superintendent, changes ahead for Colleton Co. elementary school curriculum