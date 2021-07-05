SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was fatally shot at the club Saturday afternoon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.(Source: Family friend, WXIA via CNN)

Police have not yet found the killer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
There will be no shortage of Independence Day celebrations across the Lowcountry this year.
Lowcountry communities will light up skies with fireworks for July 4
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died after a deadly crash in...
One dead after crash in Colleton County
Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday morning, but still has maximum sustained...
Elsa expected to move across Cuba on Monday

Latest News

Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is opening a new survey to see what...
Tri-county Council seek public input on post-pandemic changes
Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an...
3 found dead after shooting at Ga. country club
Joseph Diener, 16, and his fellow Boy Scout, 15-year-old Dominic Viet, will receive recognition...
Boy Scouts save woman from drowning on flooded basketball court