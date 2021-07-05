Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a new person of interest in a deadly shooting.

Police released a still from surveillance footage they say is a man in his early 20s who goes by the street name of “LILTICK.”

Goose Creek Police say the man is in his 20s and goes by the street name of "LILTICK."

Investigators say they believe he has information surrounding the shooting that happened Saturday outside the Creme of The Crop Barbershop & Salon on East Red Bank Road.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the image is asked to contact Goose Creek Police Department immediately at 843-863-5200 and Investigator Nation at 843-863-5200, ext. 2354, or mnation@cityofgoosecreek.com.

