‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old died after being injured in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End on July 4 in the middle of the day.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:41 p.m. near a busy intersection on South Boulevard at Remount Road. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old, later identified as Travell Moore, with a gunshot wound. Medic took Moore to the hospital, where he later died.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were also victims of gun threats but did not seek medical treatment.

The report says police are looking for at least two suspects and the teenagers do not know who was shooting at the car.

WBTV News was at the scene Sunday and saw a car with an apparent bullet hole through the windshield.

Police say the victim was known to their officers and they don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

Moore’s family has been notified of his death.

People living and working near this busy intersection tell WBTV they are in shock that this happened in the middle of the day.

“I hope for nothing like that to ever happen,” Meredith Thompson, one of the owners of Canine Cafe said. “It’s tragic and it’s terrible.”

Her business was closed for the holiday, but she’s surprised to hear what happened just outside her doorstep.

“There’s so many people around all the time and it’s so busy,” she said.

Across the street, the manager of Spoons says it’s a wake-up call.

“I will say everyone just make sure you’re looking out for your surroundings,” Justin Chavis said. “That’s important.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

