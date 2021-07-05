SC Lottery
Lowcountry veteran says military experience prepared him for owning a business

.While running the company has been busy, Campo says it has also been fulfilling. He says his military experience prepared him to tackle all of the challenges of being a small business owner and he’s not the only one.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area veteran said his time in the army laid the perfect foundation for him to open up and manage a small business.

Kevin Campo is an army veteran who opened up his business, Painter 1, in the area just a few years ago.

While running the company has been busy, Campo says it has also been fulfilling. He says his military experience prepared him to tackle all of the challenges of being a small business owner and he’s not the only one.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 400,000 veterans in South Carolina.

Campo says being a military veteran means being organized and adaptable, hardworking and disciplined, as well as being a team player and a good leader.

“I think all those things make military veterans great candidates for business owners or just being involved in business in general because business needs that and veterans deliver that in spades,” Campo said.

Being an officer in the military laid Campo’s foundation that he says stressed being a positive, servant leader who is not afraid to do the hard work.

Campo has owned Painter 1  in the Lowcountry since 2019.

