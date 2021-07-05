SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area

Timothy Tindall
Timothy Tindall(Source: JRLDC)
By Nick Doria
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing felony charges in connection to a weekend crash in the Conway area.

The crash happened Saturday on Secondary 29 near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Tindall, was driving a pick-up truck when he struck another vehicle.

Booking records show Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

Tindall is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in...
Police clear person of interest in Berkeley County shooting

Latest News

WBTV
Horse rescue in Union County looking for a new home
The lawsuit claimed a birth control device was improperly placed, causing a permanent injury.
SC woman receives 6-figure payout in birth control implant lawsuit
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Some restaurants are having to raise their menu prices, while others are substituting items on...
Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues
Francisco Cortes of Bluffton is wanted on multiple charges, deputies say.
Beaufort deputies name suspect in early-morning double shooting