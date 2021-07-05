Neighbors says fireworks triggered shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston street was rocked Sunday when gunfire rang out amid the irregular pops and booms of July 4 fireworks.

The gunfire struck a 16-year-old girl, North Charleston Police say.

“I was sitting on the porch and my head was down when I saw two cars come really fast down the street,” neighbor Jerry McClary said. “I looked down the street and thought it was just a bunch of firecrackers. I didn’t know anyone got shot. Then 10 minutes after that the police show up.”

North Charleston Police officers began an investigation around 10:45 p.m. They say the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered not life-threatening.

The shooting took place outside of Cemela Edward’s home. Edwards says the victim was a friend of her niece’s and was visiting the home along with two dozen other children.

“All of them could have been hit,” Edwards said. “A bunch of them could not be here today. It doesn’t make sense.

Outside the home, one of the cars has a bullet hole in the windshield along with a shattered sunroof. Edwards says the victim was not the target. She says the incident was described as two cars being driven next to each other shooting fireworks at one another. Evidently one of the occupants in one of the cars pulled out a gun and began shooting according to Edwards. She says the fireworks encourage people to be reckless.

“They really need to ban them,” Edwards said. “You don’t know if it’s a firework or a gun shot. Sometimes people just shoot a gun into the air to be smart, pretending they are fireworks”

McClary has lived on the street for 18 years. He says he has never seen something like this happen.

“The neighborhood is really tight. We look after one another’s houses, so we don’t have a lot of crime on this street,” McClary said.

There were at least two other shootings over the Fourth of July Weekend about 15 miles away in Goose Creek. Edwards says there are too many guns on the streets and the shootings have to stop.

“Kids need to be careful about what they do to one another because it’s dangerous now a days,” Edwards said. “Everybody getting shot for no reason...people’s lives are going away because of gun shots. It’s crazy. It doesn’t make sense.”

North Charleston Police have not independently verified Edward’s account but are actively investigating.

