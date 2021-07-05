Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an accidental shooting on Friday.

The incident occurred on Ivy Green Way around 11:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Officers say the victim, Reginald Coardes Jr., of North Charleston, was travelling in his vehicle with two friends when one of the friends, who was in the backseat, was handling a gun when it accidentally discharged, striking the victim.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Coardes died from the gunshot wound after being transported to Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

Authorities say Marvin Lloyd was charged with involuntary manslaughter “based on his reckless handling of the firearm” after their investigation revealed the weapon was mishandled which caused it to discharge.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.