Officers searching for missing teen in Lexington

Micah Longstreet, 18, of Lexington left his home on Cumberland Drive the morning of July 3 and has not returned.(Lexington County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. – The Lexington Police Department is asking for assistance locating a teenager who has been missing for several days.

Micah Longstreet, 18, of Lexington left his home on Cumberland Drive the morning of July 3 and has not returned.

His family is unsure of where he went, and officers continue to search for him.

Officers describe Micah Longstreet is a 5′5″ white male weighing about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue athletic pants and a red shirt. He may not be wearing shoes and there is a concern for his safety due to a known mental health condition.

With information -- contact Detective Alewine at 803-359-6260.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers by submitting a tip on their website or calling (888)-274-6372.

