SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police charge man in accidental shooting of girlfriend

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 21-year-old man accidentally shot his girlfriend and then lied to investigators about it.

Jason Simmons is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 100 block of North Romney Street.

Court documents state Simmons called 911 to report the shooting, telling dispatchers that an unknown person outside the apartment shot her, but said he did not see it happen.

An affidavit states the victim initially confirmed this account at the scene, but later changed her story, telling police she was entering the apartment with Simmons and a relative when a firearm fell to the floor and fired, striking her in the leg.

But investigators then said MUSC personnel said the bullet entered the upper rear area of the victim’s leg and travelled down from her calf, which is inconsistent with the claim that the fun fired from the ground up.

Court documents allege Simmons later told detectives he owned a handgun and that she was shot during an accident in their bedroom and that he was standing beside her when the gun fired.

A judge set bond at a total of $25,000 on the charges, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in...
Police clear person of interest in Berkeley County shooting

Latest News

Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors blame shooting of 16-year-old N. Charleston girl on fireworks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police charge man in accidental shooting of girlfriend