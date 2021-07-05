Police: Man arrested after firing shots at officers, jumping from 2nd floor window

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a man in Beaufort after they say he tried to shoot them through a door.

Police say Daniel Bridwell, 44, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Law enforcement responded to the 70 block of Bostick Circle after receiving at 911 hang-up call at around 8:08 p.m. Sunday. They say Bridwell was the original caller, but when police arrived at the home another occupant disclosed she had heard gunshots.

The officers say they entered the home and attempted to check on Bridwell, calling out to him from the area adjoining his bedroom.

Almost immediately after officers approached the door, Bridwell allegedly fired two shots from a .45 caliber handgun through the bedroom door, narrowly missing both officers, the Beaufort Police Department says.

The officers retreated to a safer position and continued to call out to Bridwell, who officers say did not answer and remained barricaded behind the door.

City of Beaufort Police say they were joined by Beaufort County Deputies and after several minutes, Bridwell jumped from his bedroom window. Reports say Bridwell fired an additional shot into his bedroom from outside of the residence, before dropping his handgun and attempting to flee.

The BPD says Bridwell was arrested without further incident in front of the home and was ultimately transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment of the injuries he received falling from the second story of the home.

Bridwell is under guard and police say he will be charged with attempted murder upon his release from MUSC.

The BPD says this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

