Retirement community files lawsuit against home builder

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The homeowners association of a Berkeley County retirement community is suing a home builder for what it called “substandard common areas.”

The Dell Web at Cane Bay Association filed a lawsuit Friday against Pulte Home Company, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges Pulte turned over substandard common areas including sidewalks, irrigation systems and root barriers. It alleges the sidewalks exhibit “dramatically out-of-tolerance cross-slope,” which it says threatens the safety of the residents.

Pulte Home Company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

