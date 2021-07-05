Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July.
Officers responded to a scene at Harmon Street where they located a gunshot victim. Police believe the shooting occurred near Paulsen Street and 33rd Street.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
