Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to a scene at Harmon Street where they located a gunshot victim. Police believe the shooting occurred near Paulsen Street and 33rd Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

