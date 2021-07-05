SC deputies, state police search for man missing more than a week

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 48-year-old man who disappeared there more than a week ago.

Alfonzo Green travelled to Barnwell County from Richmond County, Georgia on June 27 but has not been seen since, WRDW-TV reported.

The State Law Enforcement Division brought in helicopters while the Department of Natural Resources brought in a K-9 to search where his car was last seen.

Deputies and DNR workers were sill searching for that vehicle, a cream-colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade with Georgia license plate TAR2017.

Green is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, dark jeans and gray Nike shoes, deputies say.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $300 reward for information that leads them to Green’s whereabouts.

Sheriff Steven Griffith told WRDW the family put up $10,000 for a reward as well.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

