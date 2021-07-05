SC Lottery
SC deputies, state police search for man missing more than a week

Family offers $10,000 reward for information, sheriff said
Alfonzo Green travelled to Barnwell County from Georgia on June 27 and has not been seen since,...
Alfonzo Green travelled to Barnwell County from Georgia on June 27 and has not been seen since, deputies say.(Barnwell County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 48-year-old man who disappeared there more than a week ago.

Alfonzo Green travelled to Barnwell County from Richmond County, Georgia on June 27 but has not been seen since, WRDW-TV reported.

The State Law Enforcement Division brought in helicopters while the Department of Natural Resources brought in a K-9 to search where his car was last seen.

Deputies and DNR workers were sill searching for that vehicle, a cream-colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade with Georgia license plate TAR2017.

Green is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, dark jeans and gray Nike shoes, deputies say.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $300 reward for information that leads them to Green’s whereabouts.

Sheriff Steven Griffith told WRDW the family put up $10,000 for a reward as well.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

