Sunny and hot afternoon, Elsa to track close to the area midweek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change in the forecast map as we head into the start of the week. We stay dry today with plenty of sunshine, highs will be near 90 degrees. Our attention will then turn to Tropical Storm Elsa and its possible path across the Lowcountry by the middle of the week. See the Tropics section below for more information.

TROPICS: Elsa will cross Cuba today as a strong tropical storm. A turn to the northeast is likely to occur Tuesday bringing in the potential for impacts in the United States as a tropical storm. However there is still a large amount of uncertainly with the track of this system. IF we were to feel any impacts in the Lowcountry, it would not be until the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Impacts could include heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging wind, tornadoes, and/or intense surf. We will have to watch how much land Elsa crosses today, that along with the strength of upper level features will directly impact the track. Stay with us, we will be sure to keep you updated.

TODAY: Times of sun and clouds. Hot. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid, slight chance of a storm, HIGH: 89, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Watching Elsa. Showers and storms and gusty winds possible. High 86, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Watching Elsa. Showers and storms and gusty winds possible. High 87, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 90, Low 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.