Tri-county Council seek public input on post-pandemic changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As community leaders look toward a post-pandemic future for the Charleston area, they want to hear from the public about what should take center stage.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is opening a new survey to see what challenges people and business faced during the pandemic and recovery.

The survey opens Monday and will be open until Aug. 20.

The BCDCOG says their new survey is part of a program call One Region. They say One Region is “the most comprehensive coalition of business, government, academic, nonprofit, and community leaders in [the] region’s history.”

Additionally they say their focus is built on the shared desire to make the region stronger and more resilient when facing major disruptions such as the global pandemic, and addressing long-standing challenges related to inequality.

With this new survey, the BCDCOG says they’ll hear from the public about what they want to see come out of a new recovery and resiliency plan. Some of the ideas already proposed focus on affordable housing, broadband access and a number of other topics.

Regional leaders say this the latest in a series of regional plans that date back to the closing of the naval base, and that the public responses will be a key factor in shaping the final plan.

“The hope is that this plan will be both actionable and measurable, so yes, in that we are looking to the community to help rank what these priorities should be and drive what it is that needs to show up in the roadmap,” One Region Committee Chair Kendra Stewart said.

The survey is available in multiple languages.

Those who wish to participate can take the survey on their website.

