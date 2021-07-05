Tropical Storm Elsa slams Cuba, continues toward US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa will cross Cuba on Monday before likely turning northeast on Tuesday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says this turn northeast from the predicted turn northwest will bring the weather system to the United States as a Tropical Storm.

He says there is still a large amount of uncertainly with the track of the system however.

Should the Lowcountry see impacts from the storm, Holtzman says they won’t be untill Wednesday or Thursday.

Impacts could include heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging wind, tornadoes, and intense surf.

Depending on Elsa’s movements across land on Monday, the track may change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

At 12 p.m. Monday, Elsa was about 140 miles south east of Havana, Cuba with 65 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s currently moving northwest at 14 mph and was moving at the same apeed at at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says Elsa is undergoing some strong shear that is keeping it from intensifying at this time.

He says the current forecast track has Elsa coming across southeast Georgia and South Carolina as a weakening depression by the time it gets to the Lowcountry.

Here's the latest track from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Elsa, as of the 5 am advisory. Elsa is forecast to move across the Lowcountry late Wednesday into Thursday. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes are possible. pic.twitter.com/f4GUY6XRFV — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) July 5, 2021

Elsa first Atlantic hurricane of the season

Elsa is the first 2021 Atlantic hurricane of the season. The storm had reached Category 1 strength by shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Despite becoming the fifth named storm of the season, it is only the first one this year to reach hurricane strength. To become a Category 1 hurricane, maximum sustained winds must be at least 74 mph. As of 8 a.m., 75 mph sustained winds were recorded by the NHC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.