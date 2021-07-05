VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was shot and killed.

The video sent by the aunt of Ah’miyahh Howell, the 8-year-old who died from the drive-by shooting while in her yard, shows two white cars speeding down Wilson Lee Boulevard after sounds of gunshots could be heard.

Police say two drive-by shootings happened hours apart within the same neighborhood on June 28. Three children were injured in the shootings, and Howell died from her injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that both cars were white - one possibly a Mercedes and the other possibly a Honda Accord.

Statesville Police Chief David W. Addison posted on social media on July 2 that witnesses have not come forward to provide any information.

“We are actively investigating the homicide of Ah’Miyahh Howell and the serious injuries suffered by the other children on Monday, June 28, 2021,” Anderson said. “We are following up with forensic leads and other investigative tools to resolve this case. However, we have not had anyone who witnessed this murder come forward. We will continue to fight for Ah’Miyahh Howell and all of our children in our community. If you witnessed this shooting or know someone who did, please contact us immediately.”

Shortly before 7 p.m. on June 28, Howell and a 7-year-old boy were found shot from a possible drive-by shooting on Wilson Lee Boulevard. Howell died at the hospital, while the 7-year-old old survived.

Witnesses told police that a white car, possibly a Mercedes. was seen with a person shooting from inside the car.

While police were investigating that shooting, officers heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m. coming from nearby Newbern Avenue. Police say a 10-year-old child was injured in another potential drive-by shooting.

Witnesses told police a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a subject shooting from inside the car.

“We are actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department,” Statesville police said. “If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases. If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets.”

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Statesville police.

