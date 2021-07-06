6 Charleston Co. schools recognized as ‘Distinguished Schools’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A national group has given top marks to six Charleston County Schools.

Project Lead the Way honored the schools as “Distinguished Schools” for their commitment to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs, district spokesman Erica Taylor said.

Moultrie Middle School received the award for the first time because of expanded course offerings and the dedication of their PLTW teachers to get students interested in the program.

Wando High School is the first South Carolina high school to be honored by the program for four years in a row.

Thomas C. Cario Middle School is the only middle school in the state to pick up the Distinguished School status for four consecutive years for its PLTW Gateway to Technology program.

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science is a Distinguished High School for the second year in a row, and the middle school program received Gateway honors for the third time in four years. The school is one of just a few schools in the country to pick up multiple awards from PLTW in the same year.

Morningside Middle School was recognized for the third year in a row as a Gateway School and James Island Charter High School has earned this honor for the third time in four years.

The recognition program began in the 2017-2018 school year, Taylor said. Four Charleston County schools picked up an honor in that first year, followed by three in the 2018-2019 year and five last year.

“The Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools exemplify their commitment to providing a variety of courses in Engineering, Biomedical, and Computer Science pathways to all CCSD students regardless of race, ethnicity, poverty, or gender,” CCSD Career and Technology Education curriculum specialist Tralice Reddock said.

Morningside Middle School, Thomas C. Cario Middle School, Moultrie Middle School, and Charleston Charter School for Math and Science were four of the six middle schools in South Carolina to receive this recognition for the 2020-21 school year, Taylor said.

Wando High School, James Island Charter High School, and Charleston Charter School for Math and Science were three of just four high schools in the state to earn the honor this year.

PLTW is a nonprofit that serves millions of K-12 students and teachers in some 12,000 schools nationwide.

