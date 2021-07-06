Analysts: Gas prices plateau amid summer demand, OPEC disagreements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Analysts with GasBuddy say their daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina and nearly 150,000 stations nationwide show gas prices staying relatively unchanged over the week leading into the holiday weekend.

Reports show South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.80 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says gas prices in South Carolina are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in the state is priced at $2.55 per gallon Monday while GasBuddy says the most expensive is 72 cents more and is sitting at $3.27 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, and GasBuddy says that is averaging $3.12 per gallon Monday. They say the national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market. For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”

