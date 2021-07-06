SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Analysts: Gas prices plateau amid summer demand, OPEC disagreements

Reports show South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week and...
Reports show South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.80 per gallon Monday.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Analysts with GasBuddy say their daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina and nearly 150,000 stations nationwide show gas prices staying relatively unchanged over the week leading into the holiday weekend.

Reports show South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.80 per gallon Monday.

GasBuddy says gas prices in South Carolina are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in the state is priced at $2.55 per gallon Monday while GasBuddy says the most expensive is 72 cents more and is sitting at $3.27 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, and GasBuddy says that is averaging $3.12 per gallon Monday. They say the national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market. For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed no where but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
The effects of Elsa, which will likely be a tropical depression by the time it approaches South...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

The effects of Elsa, which will likely be a tropical depression by the time it approaches South...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
The Folly Beach Library will offer limited in-person services including browsing, mobile...
Folly Beach Library to reopen for in-person services Tuesday
Some restaurants are having to raise their menu prices, while others are substituting items on...
Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues
An Oconee County deputy was shot at by a suspect during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the...
SC deputy shot at during pursuit, officials say